Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

