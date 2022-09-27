Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.0 %

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:DINO opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

