Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 566.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

