Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,762 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 713,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 317,985 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

