Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned 1.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

BSCV stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

