Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,243 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $173.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average of $189.04. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

