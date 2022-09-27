Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after buying an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.58.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $286.35 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

