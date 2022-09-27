Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SJI opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

