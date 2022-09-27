Ellevest Inc. Sells 208 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average of $320.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

