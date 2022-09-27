Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock opened at $238.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

