Ellevest Inc. Purchases 25,942 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 219.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

