Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.