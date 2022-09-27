Ellevest Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.2% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 112.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 108,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Equity Residential Stock Down 3.1 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.59 and a one year high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.