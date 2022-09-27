Ellevest Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

