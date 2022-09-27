Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,660,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,633,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.