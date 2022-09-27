Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,832.46.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,531.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,936.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,604.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,478.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

