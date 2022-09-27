Ellevest Inc. Sells 773 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.