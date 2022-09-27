Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $171.15.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

