Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

