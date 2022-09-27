Equitable Trust Co. Has $618,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

