Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,513,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 114,764 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.