The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Macerich Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:MAC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $22.88.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.
MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
