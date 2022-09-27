Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.