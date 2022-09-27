NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $218,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.40.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

