Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 686 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Primerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Primerica by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primerica Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Primerica stock opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

