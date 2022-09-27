Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,995,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

