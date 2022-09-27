Collective Family Office LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

