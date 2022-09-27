24,966 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
