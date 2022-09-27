Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.