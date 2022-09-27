3,549 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.