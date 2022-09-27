Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after buying an additional 574,979 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

