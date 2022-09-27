HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of HCA opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

