Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Snowflake by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

NYSE SNOW opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

