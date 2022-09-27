Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,820.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $360,209,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $360,442,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

