Collective Family Office LLC Has $272,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sirius XM Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

