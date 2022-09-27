Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $13,302,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

