Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

