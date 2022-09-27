Collective Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 10,569 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

