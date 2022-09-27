Collective Family Office LLC Sells 6,627 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth CMT increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Gpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 367,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 298.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

