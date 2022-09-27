Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.