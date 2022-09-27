iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

