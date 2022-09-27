Collective Family Office LLC Buys 837 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

