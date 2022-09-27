Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

