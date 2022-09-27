Collective Family Office LLC Sells 52,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

