Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92. The company has a market cap of $356.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

