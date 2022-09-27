Collective Family Office LLC Has $453,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $77.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

