Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 142.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

