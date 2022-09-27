Collective Family Office LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,077,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

