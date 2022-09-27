Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $262.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

