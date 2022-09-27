Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.89.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

